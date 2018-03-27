Lakers lose to Pistons, 112-106

The Lakers finished their four-game road trip with a loss to the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons won, 112-106, dropping the Lakers record to 31-42 while the Pistons improved to 33-40.
The Pistons took control of the game with a 10-0 run in the second and third quarters.
Lonzo Ball nearly notched a triple double with 15 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. He finished seven-of-eight from the floor and made the only three-pointer he attempted. This comes two games after Ball went 1-for-12 from three and a game after he went 1-of-6 from three. Ball made his first six shots on Monday night, all of those from two-point range.
Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma both notched double-doubles with Randle scoring a game-high 23 points. Pistons guard Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 20.
