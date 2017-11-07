Lonzo Ball struggles through shooting slump

When Lonzo Ball played at UCLA he often shot three-pointers from well beyond the three-point line.

So the NBA range hasn’t been that intimidating for him, but Ball’s shooting has struggled nonetheless.

“I’ve been shooting it far my whole life,” Ball said. “I think it’s just in my head. Gotta keep working.”

Ball is shooting 29.9% from the field, which ranks last among rookies who average at least two shots per game and at least 20 minutes per game. His three-point shooting is worse at 23.4%, the worst among rookies who fit that criteria.

He has vowed to keep shooting through the struggles, but Ball took only two shots against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. The next two games, though, were more typical of Ball’s first month in the NBA. He made three of 15 against the Brooklyn Nets and three of 13 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lakers Coach Luke Walton believes Ball’s shooting will improve, but he isn’t sure when.

“Hopefully soon; hopefully in Boston it will turn around,” Walton said. “But I know that he’s out here working. I know that he’s been a good shooter his whole life. I’ve seen him make 10 straight spot shooting. He’s got the skill and the ability. It will only be a matter of time when that percentage starts to go up.”

If his college career was any indication, things should get better. Ball made 55% of his shots in college and 41% of his three-pointers. He has an unorthodox shooting motion in which the ball is released from his right hand near his left ear, but it’s a motion his college coaches never changed, knowing he wouldn’t have time in his one season to truly adjust to a new way of shooting the ball.

Walton has also said he has no problem with Ball’s shooting motion and doesn’t plan to change it.

Rivalry takes a backseat

The rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics has meant a lot to Walton over the years. His father finished his career with the Celtics and Walton grew up a big fan of the team. Then the Lakers drafted him out of Arizona and he switched allegiances.

But Wednesday any of those feelings will be secondary.

“Obviously the history that’s there, as much as that’s still relevant in today’s sports, but on the list of how high of a priority that is for what we’re working on, whether it’s Boston, Washington, Milwaukee, it’s all the same. They’re good playoff teams,” Walton said. “As much as we like beating Boston and we want to beat Boston, that’s not going to be part of my pregame speech at all.”

Media training

Before rookie Kyle Kuzma spoke to reporters following Monday’s practice, he huddled with Ball, his best friend on the team, for a few minutes.

One member of the Lakers media relations staff joked that Ball was giving Kuzma some media training.

Kuzma scoffed at the thought.

“I don’t think he really gives me none,” Kuzma said. “His answers are really short. Stout. I’m pretty sure you guys don’t like his answers. … They’re OK, but they’re boring.”

And how would he assess his own news conference performances?

“More vibrant than his,” Kuzma said.

Larry Nance Jr. is out as he heals from surgery on his left hand, and the Lakers have two more players on their injury report. Andrew Bogut, who was experiencing back spasms, is questionable with a back injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who suffered a hip strain Sunday against the Grizzlies, is probable.

Update: The Lakers are beginning a four-game trip in Boston. They went 0-2 against the Celtics last season. Boston has won nine consecutive games.

