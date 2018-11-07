LeBron James does not have a problem with NBA All-Star game draft being televised

“You see a great player like that, you’re like, ‘I’d love to play with him,’ ” Chandler said of James. “Especially, you know we’ve had times with Team USA, you build chemistry through the summer. I’ve honestly just been in awe of what he’s been able to do and create, not only on the court, but beating all expectations and going beyond expectations. So you can’t do nothing but respect that, and if you have the opportunity, want to be a part of it.”