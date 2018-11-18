Rajon Rondo hoping to rejoin Lakers during road trip

When Lakers coach Luke Walton spoke with Rajon Rondo on Friday, both before the team left Los Angeles and after the team landed here, the veteran point guard talked about how the pain was subsiding in his surgically repaired right hand and that he hoped to rejoin the team before the trip is over.
Rondo had surgery Thursday on the third metacarpal and is expected to be out four to five weeks.
“He was feeling some pain and then I talked to him again last night and he said he was already starting to feel much better, as far as just the pain level is concerned,” Walton said. “He’s dying to get out here and be with the guys. He’s meeting with some doctors in L.A., doing some things right now and he possibly will meet us on this trip.”
After playing the Magic on Saturday night, the Lakers play Sunday at Miami and then have two days off before they play at Cleveland on Wednesday night.
Working on defense
The Lakers entered Saturday on a four-game winning streak, during which Walton saw improved defense. They gave up an average of 104.7 points per game during that stretch, before giving up 100 through the first three quarters at Orlando.
“We got to get a lot better at it as the season goes,” Walton said before the game. “But the rotations have been better, our individual defense has been better, our rebounding has been better, our transition defense, starting in the Sacramento game, has slowly started to get better.
“So, the things that we preach about and work on a daily basis are slowly starting to get more consistent.”
No rest for Lakers
Since the Lakers played only three games this week, Walton said he didn’t plan to rest any players in the back-to-back games.
“Everyone is available,” Walton said. “It’s probably a little early for that still. But as the season goes, we’ll always monitor it and work with our training staff on how players are feeling.”
Etc.
Alex Caruso, who’s on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ development league team, joined the Lakers here as a replacement for Rondo. Caruso, a 6-5 point guard, was not activated for the game, however.
UP NEXT
AT MIAMI
When: 3 p.m. PST, Sunday.
On Air. TV: Spectrum SportsNet; Radio: 710, 1330.
Update: Heat center Hassan Whiteside leads the NBA in blocked shots (3.14 per game), just ahead of Lakers center JaVale McGee (2.93). Whiteside is second in the league in rebounds (14.9). Miami guard Josh Richardson leads the team in scoring at 20.6 points a game.