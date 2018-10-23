LeBron James hits game-tying shot, but Lakers lose in overtime to Spurs

LeBron James looked over to the Lakers bench for just a moment before he made up his mind.
Then he stopped 28 feet away from the basket and shot a three-pointer that tied the game at 128 with 2.4 seconds left.
At that moment it hardly mattered what happened at the game’s start. The 18-point deficit in which the Lakers found themselves in the first quarter. The fact that James made only two of eight shots in the first half, and entered halftime with just four points. The fact that the Lakers were missing two starters who had been suspended a day before.
At that moment James served as the Lakers’ closer.
But they couldn’t hang ultimately. The San Antonio Spurs beat the Lakers, 143-142, in overtime.
James missed two free throws with the Lakers up one and 11.2 seconds left in overtime. Patty Mills hit a long two-pointer with 6.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Spurs the game’s final lead. James shot what would have been a game-winner, but it fell short.
James fell to 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2004, his second year in the league.
James finished with 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting, 9-of-17 in the second half. Kyle Kuzma, back in the starting lineup for the first time since last season, scored 37 points, one shy of his career high. He made 15 of 25 shots. Josh Hart added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Hart’s shooting helped the Lakers stay close with the Spurs and his toughness gave them a chance late.
Late in overtime, Hart caught a rebound and fought to keep it inbounds, dribbling low, then clutching the ball with both hands to keep it away from two Spurs trapping him. He tossed the ball ahead past half-court hoping a teammate would be there to get it. Lonzo Ball, leapt in the air as he fell out of bounds. He crashed into Lakers Coach Luke Walton, but before he did he flipped the ball back to James.
This loss comes after the Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.
San Antonio was led by center LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 37 points with 10 rebounds, while newcomer DeMar DeRozan, acquired in the trade for Kawhi Leonard, scored 32 points with 14 assists and eight rebounds.
With Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram suspended, the Lakers swapped in Lonzo Ball at starting point guard and Kyle Kuzma at starting small forward. Ball had been the Lakers starter throughout last season and Kuzma became a starter late in the year.