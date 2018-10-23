LeBron James hits game-tying shot, but Lakers lose in overtime to Spurs

Late in overtime, Hart caught a rebound and fought to keep it inbounds, dribbling low, then clutching the ball with both hands to keep it away from two Spurs trapping him. He tossed the ball ahead past half-court hoping a teammate would be there to get it. Lonzo Ball, leapt in the air as he fell out of bounds. He crashed into Lakers Coach Luke Walton, but before he did he flipped the ball back to James.