Lakers get upper hand early and hold off Thunder late for 108-104 victory

Brandon Ingram raised a long skinny arm as Carmelo Anthony rose to shoot the basketball. Ingram met the ball right at its release point, grabbed it and threw it ahead to Julius Randle, who was heading toward the other basket all alone. Randle's thunderous dunk with 1:08 left in the game gave the Lakers a 10-point lead and silenced Chesapeake Energy Arena for a few moments and Randle screamed into the crowd.