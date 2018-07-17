Dodgers' Muncy finds that swinging for the fences in the home run derby is exhausting

Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox is set to start for the American League in a third consecutive All-Star game, joining Hall of Famers Lefty Gomez (1933-35) and Robin Roberts (1953-55) as the only pitchers to do so. Scherzer will start for the National League for the second consecutive year. He started for the American League in 2013, when he played for the Detroit Tigers … Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Washington on Tuesday, although skies are expected to clear so that the game can be played Tuesday night. The last All-Star rainout was here, in 1969, when the home team was called the Senators and its manager was Ted Williams. That All-Star game was postponed until the following afternoon.