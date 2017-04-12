MLB: Clay Buchholz has tear in forearm

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz has a partial tear of the right flexor pronator mass, the team announced Wednesday.

The flexor pronator mass is the collection of muscles on the anterior of the forearm.

Buchholz is 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA in two starts.

Etc.

Former Dodgers first baseman James Loney signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers. ...

Outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. ...

Infielder Stephen Drew was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Washington Nationals because of a hamstring strain. The team recalled infielder Grant Green, a former USC standout, from triple A. ...

Right-hander Rookie Davis was put on the 10-day DL by the Cincinnati Reds because of a bruised right forearm.