Diamondbacks reliever Rubby De La Rosa to undergo another elbow surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Rubby De La Rosa will undergo a second Tommy John surgery.

De La Rosa experienced discomfort over the last 10 days, and it was determined he would need the surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

De La Rosa underwent the surgery in 2011 near the end of his rookie season with the Dodgers and missed most of the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

“It's very unfortunate for him because he worked very hard to get himself back to the big leagues,” manger Torey Lovullo said. “It's a big setback for him, but this is the process that he's going to follow.”

The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic appeared in nine games for Arizona this season, going 0-1 in 7 2/3 innings with a 4.70 ERA. He last appeared on Aug. 1, allowing a home run and striking out two in one inning in a 16-4 loss to the Cubs.

“There were a couple of small snapshots that he gave us, and it was pretty spectacular,” Lovullo said. “That's what we've got to remember about Rubby, is how good he can be when he's healthy, but unfortunately, right now, he has to take a step back and take care of this.”

Lovullo said the surgery hasn't been scheduled yet but De La Rosa and the Diamondbacks are researching their options. Lovullo was unsure of the timeline of the recovery from a second Tommy John surgery but didn't expect De La Rosa to return next season.

The Minnesota Twins reinstated relief pitcher Glen Perkins from the disabled list, where he’s been for more than 16 months because of shoulder trouble. … The New York Yankees put first baseman Garrett Cooper on the 10-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his left hamstring and promoted Tyler Austin from triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … New York Mets infielder Jose Reyes was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a sore left ribcage. Fellow infielder Wilmer Flores remained out of the lineup against the Yankees with a similar injury. New York recalled infielders Matt Reynolds and Gavin Cecchini from triple-A Las Vegas. …

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a letter to a Washington Post columnist that he had cancer and had his left leg amputated. In the letter to columnist Barry Svrluga, the 63-year-old Lerner wrote: “With my doctors and medical team, we decided that amputation of that leg was my best choice to maintain the active and busy lifestyle that I have always enjoyed. The limb was removed in early August and I'm healing well, cancer-free, and looking forward to my eventual new prosthetic.” Lerner's family purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in 2006.