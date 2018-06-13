MLB: Troy Tulowitzki getting closer

It’s likely to be more than a year between Troy Tulowitzki’s appearances in a major league game, but the injured shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays says he’s getting there.
“I can honestly say for the first time in a while I feel like I’m headed in the right direction,” Tulowitzki, 33, said Tuesday before the Blue Jays’ game at Tampa Bay.
Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star, had surgery April 2 to remove bone spurs from both heels. He’s just getting back to taking ground balls, hitting and starting to run in the outfield. He last appeared in a game on July 28, 2017, but did not elect to have the surgery until this year.
The Texas Rangers signed their top five draft picks, including first-round selection Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran High. The right-handed pitcher got a $3.15-million signing bonus. ... The Minnesota Twins signed right-handed reliever Matt Belisle and designated utility infielder Gregorio Petit for assignment.