Giants' Evan Longoria has broken left hand after getting hit by pitch during 6-3 win over Marlins

Giants third baseman Evan Longoria has a broken left hand after getting hit by a pitch by Miami’s Dan Straily on Thursday, when San Francisco went on to win 6-3 in 16 innings.
Longoria was struck by Dan Straily in Miami on Thursday. There is no timetable for Longoria's return. The 32-year-old Longoria says he will decide in the next few days if he will need surgery.
Longoria is hitting .246 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs. He was a three-time All-Star during 10 seasons with Tampa Bay and was traded to the Giants last winter.
Longoria was hit during the fourth inning and stayed in the game to run. He was then replaced in the field.
Etc.
The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Hanser Alberto to triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot for left-hander Yohander Mendez to make his first big league start. Alberto was sent down Thursday, a day off for the Rangers. Mendez will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies. Mendez is 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts for Round Rock. His 10 previous MLB appearances have all been in relief. He has appeared in only one game for the Rangers this year. …
The Cleveland Indians have activated outfielder Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list and designated Melky Cabrera for assignment. The Indians announced the moves prior to Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Guyer — hitting .150 — was batting fifth and playing right field in his first appearance since he strained his neck on May 19. He was hurt in a collision with a fan while chasing a foul ball at Houston. Cabrera hit .207 with 11 RBIs in 17 games.