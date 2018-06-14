Giants' Evan Longoria has broken left hand after getting hit by pitch during 6-3 win over Marlins

The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Hanser Alberto to triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot for left-hander Yohander Mendez to make his first big league start. Alberto was sent down Thursday, a day off for the Rangers. Mendez will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies. Mendez is 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts for Round Rock. His 10 previous MLB appearances have all been in relief. He has appeared in only one game for the Rangers this year. …