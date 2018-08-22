MLB: Nationals deal Daniel Murphy to Cubs

Washington, which began Tuesday 62-63 and 71/2 games back in the National League East, threw in the towel, trading second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams back to St. Louis.
For Murphy, who was hitting .300 since his return from knee surgery and has a .413 career average at Wrigley Field, the Cubs are swapping Class-A infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash. For Adams, the Cardinals are paying $50,000.
The Cubs also announced that Yu Darvish (1-3, 4.95) will miss the rest of the season because of a stress reaction in his right elbow.
Etc.
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (bruised heel) went on the 10-day disabled list. ... Miami right-hander Jose Urena dropped his appeal of a six-game suspension. ... Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was released from a hospital following an episode of lightheadedness. He’ll undergo more testing to determine whether he can return to the team.