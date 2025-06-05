Regional roundup: St. John Bosco reaches Division I championship baseball game

Jack Champlin of St. John Bosco High picked up his fourth save of the post season in the semifinals of the Division I regionals.

St. John Bosco is one win a way from a rare Triple Crown — winning championships in the Trinity League, Southern Section Division 1 title and Southern California Division I regional.

The Braves (29-4) advanced to the regional final with a 7-4 win over Villa Park on Thursday in the semifinals. They will play host to Patrick Henry from the San Diego Section at 4 p.m. Saturday for the title.

Noah Everly had two hits and two RBIs while Jaden Jackson had two hits. Jack Champlin pitched in his sixth playoff game, getting his fourth save. He has allowed no runs in 9 1/3 playoff innings. He also had an sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth when the Braves scored two runs. Aidan Young had two hits for Villa Park.

Patrick Henry 5, Crespi 3: Tyson Bobo threw a complete game for Patrick Henry. The Celts played without several of their senior standouts.

Point Loma 6, San Dimas 4: The Pointers advanced to the Division II final. Michael Hall had a two-run home run.

Banning 3, Rancho Mirage 2: The Pilots have made it to the Division IV final, scoring three runs in the sixth inning. Angelo Duarte had the big hit in the inning.

Softball

El Modena 8, Poway 6: Parker Mayes hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Division I semifinal. El Modena will host Chula Vista Mater Dei at 4 p.m. Saturday. Mater Dei defeated Bonita Vista 5-4. It was Mayes’ second home run of the game.

Legacy 2, St. Bonaventure 1: Brianna Gonzalez hit a home run and Yesenia Villegas had an RBI single during a two-run fifth inning to lift Legacy into the Division III championship game. Savannah Medina threw a complete game.