MLB: Indians drop Chief Wahoo for trip

The Cleveland Indians have removed the Chief Wahoo logo from the sleeve of their uniforms for a four-game series in Toronto.
The decision to nix the logo was partially driven by a failed legal challenge against the team when it played in Toronto during the 2016 AL Championship Series. While Cleveland played the Blue Jays, a lawsuit was filed to have the logo and team name banned from Canadian TV. A judge dismissed the case.
The Indians have said they will permanently remove the logo from their uniforms next season. The move came after decades of protests and complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature that dates to 1947 is racist.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said outfielder Kyle Schwarber (back) is day-to-day. Schwarber left Wednesday’s game after hitting his 25th home run.