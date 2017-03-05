Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager misses game because of sore back

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager sat out a second consecutive game Sunday because of a soreness in his back. He is not scheduled to play Monday either, but he is not concerned about what he considers a day-to-day injury.

“It’s not serious. It’s not outrageous,” Seager said. “It’s March.”

Seager said he felt discomfort on what he called an “awkward turn extension” while completing a double play on Friday. The Dodgers have not sent him for tests, an indication the injury is not considered serious.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said he expected Seager to resume baseball workouts Monday and hoped he could return to the lineup Tuesday. Seager said he would rather be cautious than commit to a timetable.

“You don’t want it to linger,” he said.

If Seager returns Tuesday, he would miss eight of the Dodgers’ first 11 Cactus League games. He had a bruised shin earlier this spring.

Seager sat out 27 of the Dodgers’ 35 spring games last season — he had a sprained knee — but sat out just five of the 162 games in the regular season and was the unanimous winner of the National League rookie of the year award.

He insists he is not aiming for an encore performance of an injury-shortened spring and a dynamic summer.

“I think you can run out of luck trying to do that one,’ he said, laughing. “That is not the plan.”

Roberts said first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut as the designated hitter Monday. He is expected to play first base Tuesday, then join Team Mexico for the World Baseball Classic.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, trying to rejoin the Dodgers’ rotation after shoulder and elbow surgeries the past two years, is set to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday or Wednesday, Roberts said.

