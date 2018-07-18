U.S. commemorative coin would honor MLB pioneers Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby

Jackie Robinson on a United States coin?
That could happen in 2022, under legislation introduced Wednesday by four members of Congress. The commemorative coin would feature the first two African American players in the major leagues, on the 75th anniversary of the year they broke the league’s color barrier.
Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Larry Doby, the first African American player in the American League, debuted for the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1947.
The coins would be sold in $5, $1 and 50-cent denominations and would only be available in 2022. The price includes a surcharge that will benefit the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Jackie Robinson Foundation, the Hall said in announcing the legislation.
“As a public servant and lifelong baseball fan, I am keenly aware that I stand on the shoulders of the giants who came before me,” said Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La)., one of four sponsors — two Democrats and two Republicans — of what is called the Integration of Baseball Commemorative Coin Act.
“Even amongst giants, Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby stand out. Their courage and commitment to justice and equality inspired Americans across the country and their example lives on today in every child that slips on a glove or slides into second.
“In these divided times, Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby should serve as a reminder that the baseball diamond can be a place where people of all colors and creeds can come together to participate in one of America's great traditions.”