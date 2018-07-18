MLB orders Brewers' Josh Hader into 'sensitivity training'

Josh Hader, the Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher confronted at the All-Star Game with racist and homophobic tweets he posted as a teenager, was ordered Wednesday by Major League Baseball to undergo sensitivity training.
The tweets dated to 2011, when Hader was 17. They surfaced during Tuesday’s game and circulated widely on social media; Hader said he was “deeply sorry” when he spoke with reporters after the game.
In a statement, the league called Hader’s tweets “unacceptable social media comments” but credited him for apologizing. He does not face suspension.
“Mr. Hader took the necessary step of expressing remorse for his highly offensive and hurtful language, which fails to represent the values of our game and our expectations for all those who are a part of it,” the league statement said.
“The Office of the Commissioner will require sensitivity training for Mr. Hader and participation in MLB’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.”
Hader said he was “young, immature and stupid” when he sent those tweets.
“There is no excuse for what was said,” he said. “I am deeply sorry for what I have said and what was going on. It doesn’t reflect any of my beliefs going on now.”
He added: “I was in high school. We’re still learning who we are in high school. You live and you learn. This mistake won’t happen again.”