Alex Anthopoulos traded in the Dodgers for first place in Atlanta

Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, wanted to bid a fond farewell to Alex Anthopoulos, one of his lieutenants for the previous two seasons, now the general manager of the Braves. The Anthopoulos kids are about to get out of school in Los Angeles and move to Atlanta, and they did not expect all this Friedman hospitality, and certainly not the assortment of Braves caps in the house.