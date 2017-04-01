MLB: Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre to start season on 10-day disabled list

The Texas Rangers are ready for the start of the regular season. Adrian Beltre is not.

The third baseman will go on the disabled list to begin his 20th major league season, Rangers Manager Jeff Banister said after Texas beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-3, to end the teams' exhibition schedule on Saturday.

Tightness in his right calf was too much for Beltre to overcome. The Rangers said the third baseman would go on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to Thursday.

“We felt, all parties involved, that it was best to start with him on the disabled list,” Banister said. “If he can do the work, I don't think it will be long that we could get him up to game speed and ready to go where he feels good about it. We want Adrian on the field as much as we can have him on the field, trying to make the right decision for the long term.”

Beltre had left the stadium when the media entered the Texas clubhouse.

“Our intent is for (Joey) Gallo to play third base,” Banister said.

Etc.

Reliever Tommy Hunter, outfielder Peter Bourjos and first baseman Rickie Weeks Jr. will be on Tampa Bay's opening day roster after joining the Rays on minor league contracts. The team said Hunter, Bourjos, Weeks and catcher Jesus Sucre will be selected and added to the major league roster before Sunday's season opener against the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, reliever Brad Boxberger (right flexor strain), infielder Matt Duffy (recovering from Achilles surgery) and outfielder Colby Rasmus (recovering from hip surgery) will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list DL. … The Boston Red Sox have recalled infielder Steve Selksy from triple-A Pawtucket and optioned infielder Marco Hernandez. The moves finalize the team's 25-man roster for opening day.