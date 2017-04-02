MLB: Blue Jays place closer Roberto Osuna on disabled list, release Melvin Upton Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays finalized their roster Sunday, placing closer Roberto Osuna on the 10-day disabled list with a sore neck and releasing outfielder Melvin Upton Jr.

Right-hander Dominic Leone was recalled from triple-A to take Osuna's roster spot for Monday's opener at Baltimore, while infielder Ryan Goins will also start the season with the Blue Jays.

Osuna pitched a scoreless inning in Friday's 1-1 exhibition tie with Pittsburgh. The right-hander, who had 36 saves in 42 chances last season, is eligible to return April 9.

Upton was acquired from San Diego last July 26 and hit .196 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 57 games with the Blue Jays. The Padres are responsible for all but $1 million of his $16.45 million salary.

Toronto selected the contract of catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia from triple-A and designated right-hander Mike Bolsinger for assignment.

The Washington Nationals optioned right-handed starter Joe Ross was optioned to triple-A Syracuse while right-hander Jeremy Guthrie was reassigned to minor league camp. Infielder Wilmer Difo and outfielder Michael A. Taylor made the roster. … The Atlanta Braves recalled catcher Anthony Recker to fill out the bench and assigning right-handed pitcher David Hernandez to triple-A Gwinnett. …

Right-handed pitcher Vance Worley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins, who plan to assign him to triple-A New Orleans to start the season. The deal is pending a physical. Worley, 29, has a 33-30 record and a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons. He went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA last year with the Orioles in 35 games, including four starts.