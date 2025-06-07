Prep talk: Michael Wynn Jr. continues the family tradition at quarterback

Michael Wynn, left, who was a star quarterback at San Fernando, with his son, Michael Jr., a standout senior quarterback at St. Genevieve.

During his days as an All-City quarterback at San Fernando High during the 1980s, Michael Wynn was considered one of the best athletes in the San Fernando Valley.

Now his son, Michael Jr., enters his senior year at St. Genevieve hoping to show everyone he can play quarterback as well as his father once did and perhaps be an even better passer.

Michael Wynn QB c/o 2026

All CIF 1st Team

All League 1st Team

League Offensive MVP

Team Captain

Team Offensive MVP

League Champion

CalHi All State Nominee

Senior Season Up Next#TrustTheProcess @qb_wynn10 @QBHitList https://t.co/45QramqHf0 — Coach Parra (@gens_football) April 6, 2025

The younger Wynn is coming off a junior season in which the Valiants switched to using four receivers to take advantage of his athleticism. He passed for 2,014 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception. Aided by a year’s experience running the offense, look for Wynn to be even better this fall. He had seven touchdowns running, so he’s got some of his father’s speed.

St. Genevieve coach Billy Parra is expecting big things from Wynn, who’s 6 feet, 200 pounds and gaining in confidence. …

Advertisement

June is a big month for seven-on-seven passing competitions. Western in Anaheim is hosting an event on Saturday that includes defending Southen Section Division 1 champion Mater Dei. Simi Valley is also hosting a competition for mainly Ventura County schools. …

Championship games in baseball and softball will be played on Saturday at home sites to determine Southern California regional champions. Here’s the schedule.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.