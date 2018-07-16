Belinda Stronach wants to bring horse racing into the modern world

Belinda Stronach, by any measuring stick, is one of the most powerful people in horse racing. As president and chairman of The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, Golden Gate and tracks in Florida and Maryland, she runs the family business and has taken it on herself to try and remake the struggling sport. Stronach, 52, is familiar with the spotlight, having been a Member of Parliament in Canada from 2004 to 2008. She was elected as a conservative and then re-elected as a liberal, so she is not afraid to go her own way.
Belinda Stronach, by any measuring stick, is one of the most powerful people in horse racing. As president and chairman of The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, Golden Gate and tracks in Florida and Maryland, she runs the family business and has taken it on herself to try and remake the struggling sport. Stronach, 52, is familiar with the spotlight, having been a Member of Parliament in Canada from 2004 to 2008. She was elected as a conservative and then re-elected as a liberal, so she is not afraid to go her own way.
Stronach, who does not grant many media interviews, sat down with The Times for 30 minutes recently at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to discuss the future of Santa Anita and horse racing. She was equal parts confident, charming and cautious but more than anything stayed on the points she wanted to make. The interview is edited for brevity and clarity.
Tim Ritvo has said that progress has been slow at Santa Anita. Is the track where you want it to be?
I have tremendous faith and confidence in Tim. … When you look at his background, he was a jockey, he’s been a trainer, [he’s been an executive]. I believe the horsemen respect him. People know that he has the best interests of not only the company in mind, but the industry. He’s truly passionate about creating a viable, sustainable growth in our sport. What we’re putting forward are those kind of things to make sure that we look to how to create that feeder system, in that we have more people interested in becoming horse owners. We create greater field sizes, which is good for betting and our sport. He will do the best he can to take Santa Anita even more forward.
But is it as far along as you thought it would be after this amount of time?
Tim is making great progress and I continue to think he will make great progress.
Do you have any kind of timetable?
As a management team, we want to push as aggressively as we can but within reason of what’s doable and what makes sense. We’re a very committed group, we move as fast as we can and we make the changes that are most readily apparent. I don’t want to state a timetable because, as you know, it is a stakeholder (owners, trainer, jockeys, regulatory agencies) sport. … We want to make sure we’re pushing forward with the changes that strengthen the sport. We have to make sure we do that properly with all the stakeholders involved.
What kind of metric do you use for success?
It’s a number of things. First of all, it would be profitability. At the end of the day we are a business. We’ll be measured by the profits we make. It’s looking at things like handle. It’s looking at the interests of all of our stakeholders. There’s also the employee perspective, that we have happy, engaged employees, that we’re making profits, that the handle is up, increasing field sizes, are we cultivating more owners and looking at it that way. Financials will show if we are doing things right.
Would you be happy with 3% growth? 5% growth? 10% growth?
We’re not happy with 3% growth a year. But we’re a private company and those are things we don’t really talk about. Let me just say it’s about growing handle, making sure we look at what is the best interest of the industry. So, it’s a bunch of different metrics that we would attribute to being successful.
It’s no secret that California is a really tough case, because it’s an island and you don’t have casinos. Can you see a scenario where if things just flatten out that you would look to realize the value of that land?
First of all, I don’t believe things will flatten out because we are very thoughtful, very proactive management team. We’re very committed to horse racing. I truly believe it’s the last great sports legacy platform that hasn’t modernized. … I feel we will get there. There’s no question because we’ve seen this with other tracks in different jurisdictions, and many of those tracks were built in the 30s and 40s and 50s when they were on the outskirts of cities. Now you have encroachment of the city around the race track, which makes the land increasingly more valuable. But I believe we can run a very successful racing, wagering and entertainment operation that will be compelling enough to say we can do this, to say we can achieve this as to turning this purely into a real estate play.
So, you’re committed to running a race track that may make less money than turning it over to land which is worth more?
I’m not convinced it will be less profitable. For any business, to be sustainable it has to be profitable. And to be profitable innovation is required. We are a customer business, so we have to ask ourselves what does the customer want? We haven’t reached that point. We believe that there is so much more that we can do to create that great compelling experience. We’re going to take horse racing to another level. I’m really excited about that opportunity and I believe we can have great real estate development surrounding the race track and great racing entertainment business within the race track.
Do the extra rules and regulations of California frustrate you?
With respect to rules and regulations, we have make our case for what we need to do as a business to best serve the industry. … We need to grow our fans and we need to look at that. It’s not just being able to compete against other race tracks, and other companies that offer horse racing. We are competing for customers beyond horse racing. We need to make sure we can curate the experiences that it’s compelling enough to get them to our venues and our facilities. So, that’s our focus. Today’s customer, when they come to a stadium or venue, they want to be able to create their own adventure. So, we need to make sure we have all kinds of different offerings that appeal to a variety of potential guests.
So, are you OK if horse racing is subjugated to the entertainment of the evening?
I wouldn’t say subjugate. Our goal is to produce a compelling product offering. Now if that happens to be a daytime experience, likely on the weekends, it’s to really create a fun daytime experience. Our company is an entertainment company … and we’re competing against football, baseball, music festivals, all those kind of experiences. We feel we can do that. We have a very dynamic sport that is exciting and engaging and very fast paced. We have wagering. And to be able to curate that in a way that brings people to our venues, we think we can do that through both the entertainment lens and the hospitality lens.
What do think is the biggest problem facing racing?
Stepping back, when you look to the ‘50s, there was a lot of attendance, people went to the races. Handle was high. But the industry didn’t evolve and stay competitive and other sporting events and properties started to take away market share. Television wasn’t embraced at the time because they felt it would impact on-track attendance. Any time you ignore technology and don’t embrace what the customer would like, then that’s a real risk. The industry hasn’t been innovative enough, embraced technology and created those compelling, creative experiences that customers wish to have today. …The beautiful thing with our sport is it’s fast and dynamic, it’s exciting and it’s constant. So that’s one of the things we’re heavily focusing on for the future is technology and how to create a seamless digital experience across the board.