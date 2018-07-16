Belinda Stronach wants to bring horse racing into the modern world

With respect to rules and regulations, we have make our case for what we need to do as a business to best serve the industry. … We need to grow our fans and we need to look at that. It’s not just being able to compete against other race tracks, and other companies that offer horse racing. We are competing for customers beyond horse racing. We need to make sure we can curate the experiences that it’s compelling enough to get them to our venues and our facilities. So, that’s our focus. Today’s customer, when they come to a stadium or venue, they want to be able to create their own adventure. So, we need to make sure we have all kinds of different offerings that appeal to a variety of potential guests.