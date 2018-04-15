Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix

In Bahrain a week ago, Ricciardo and Verstappen were out after the first several laps on a frustrating weekend for Red Bull. "This sport's crazy," he said. "A week ago I was with my head down after two laps; frustrated at the sport, frustrated at all the variables that are involved in the sport. Sometimes I question why I chose this sport. It does get you down a lot. But then you have a day like this it's worth all those bad ones."