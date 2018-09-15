College football: No. 5 Oklahoma avoids upset; No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia win in routs

Kyler Murray threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 37-27 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams at Ames, Iowa.

Marquise Brown had 191 yards receiving and a TD for the Sooners (3-0, 1-0 Big 12), who extended the nation's longest road winning streak to 17 games while avenging a stunning home loss to the Cyclones a year ago.

Iowa State (0-2, 0-1) didn't make it easy for the Sooners, rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to make it 34-27 late in the third quarter. But the Sooners killed nearly eight minutes on a drive that ended with a 42-yard field goal from Austin Siebert with 2:51 left, and Parnell Motley's interception with 1:11 to go sealed.

Backup Zeb Noland threw for a career-high 360 yards and a pair of long touchdown passes to Hakeem Butler for the Cyclones (0-2, 0-1), who were without starting quarterback Kyle Kempt (knee).

at No. 2 Clemson 38, Georgia Southern 7: Travis Etienne ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (3-0) and Trevor Lawrence threw for 194 yards, including a 57-yard score to fellow freshman Justyn Ross, in their first meeting with Georgia Southern (2-1) of the Sun Belt Conference.

Clemson was the lone major conference school in the Carolinas and Virginia to play on Saturday, although school officials did move the game up to noon instead of its planned 3:30 p.m. EDT start in deference to Florence, a one-time Category 4 hurricane that was a slow moving tropical storm by Saturday.

at No. 3 Georgia 49, Middle Tennessee 7: Jake Fromm threw three touchdown passes and Elijah Holyfield ran for 100 yards, each playing only the first half, as the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Blue Raiders.

Georgia led 42-7 at halftime. It was an impressive warmup for the Bulldogs' stretch of seven straight Southeastern Conference games, beginning with next week's visit to Missouri. There were clouds but no rain in the game that was moved up to a noon kickoff due to Tropical Storm Florence.

at No. 11 Penn State 63, Kent State 10: Trace McSorley accounted for five touchdowns and broke the Nittany Lions’ record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in the rout.

The Heisman Trophy hopeful completed 11 of 22 passes for 229 yards with an interception and ran for three touchdowns for Penn State (3-0), which led 28-10 at halftime over the Golden Flashes (1-2). McSorley surpassed Daryll Clark's 22 rushing scores and leads the program with 24.

No. 21 Miami 49, at Toledo 24: Malik Rosier threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more the Hurricanes (2-1) never trailed the Rockets (1-1), who twice pulled back to within a touchdown.

Rosier threw for 205 yards and ran for 80, and Jeff Thomas had five catches for 105 yards and a TD. The Hurricanes lost standout safety Jaquan Johnson late in the second quarter to an apparent injury. He was back on the sideline using a stationary bike during the second half, but Miami's defense was not the same without him.

In other games:

— B.J. Smith scored on a 26-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Will Sunderland made an interception in the final 3 minutes, giving Troy the cushion it needed to beat Nebraska 24-19 and deny new Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost his first win. The Huskers have lost their first two games for the first time since 1957 and have dropped six straight home games. The Trojans (2-1) of the Sun Belt Conference took down a power-five conference opponent for the second straight year. Last year they won at then-No. 25 LSU.

— Tommy DeVito scored on a 3-yard run and hit tight end Ravian Pierce with a 3-yard score, and Syracuse (3-0, 1-0 ACC) overcame an injury to starting quarterback Eric Dungey for a 30-7 victory over Florida State (1-2, 0-2) in the sweltering heat of the Carrier Dome.

— Qadree Ollison ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns and Pittsburgh's defense kept Georgia Tech's triple-option in check during a 24-19 victory in the ACC opener for both teams. Ollison scored on runs of 31 and 8 yards for the Panthers (2-1, 1-0), who bounced back from an ugly blowout loss to rival Penn State by jumping on the Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1) early and then holding on late.

— Ty Chandler rushed for 158 yards and had an 81-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and the Volunteers (2-1) coasted to a 24-0 victory over UTEP (0-3) in Knoxville.

— Temple stuffed Maryland's potent offense, Anthony Russo threw for 228 yards and the Owls (1-2) pulled off a 35-14 upset over the Terrapins (2-1) in College Park, Md.