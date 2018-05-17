Elliott Walden wants to go from spoiler to Triple Crown champion

This year, Baffert has his eye on his second Triple Crown, having won it in 2015 with American Pharoah. And standing by his side will be Walden, whose WinStar Farm is the majority owner of Justify, the prohibitive 1-2 favorite in Saturday's 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes. If he wins at Pimlico, he'll go to Belmont Park in three weeks to try to complete the Triple Crown.