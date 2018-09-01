Sloane Stephens defeats Victoria Azarenka for third consectuive time

Stephens, the defending U.S. Open champion and No. 3 seed, overcame some wobbles in her third-round match against Azarenka on Friday and beat her for the third straight time. In a match that featured some terrific rallies, Stephens won the last three games after action was halted to close the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium and clinched a 6-3, 6-4 decision. “It was a few points in the second that really kind of changed the match,” said Stephens, who broke back after Azarenka had broken her serve for a 4-3 lead.