The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

24. PALM DESERT (24-4); Zach Gibbs (7-0) and Jake Brende (8-1) are one-two duo; NR

23. LOS OSOS (18-6); Leading Baseline League with three games to play; NR

22. SERVITE (14-13); Hoping for at-large berth to Division 1 playoffs; 25

21. ROYAL (22-4); Showdown with Simi Valley to decide league title; 24

19. LOS ALAMITOS (17-9-2); Third place in Sunset League; 22

18. SANTA MARGARITA (15-12); Third place in Trinity League; 20

15. EL DORADO (19-7); Showdown with Villa Park this week; 15

13. NORCO (20-8); Surging Cougars have won 12 of last 13 games; 12

12. NEWPORT HARBOR (22-6); Surging Sailors have won five straight; 13

11. SUMMIT (22-3); Finishes with two-game series against Rialto; 11

10. CYPRESS (16-10); Two-game series with El Modena for league title; 10

9. VILLA PARK (21-5); Huge week for junior Aidan Young, now hitting .430; 9

8. LA MIRADA (19-6); Faces Arcadia, Tesoro to close out regular season; 8

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-6); Finished second in Trinity League; 6

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-4); Noah Everly is rising as hitter, pitcher; 4

1. CORONA (26-2); 88 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings for Seth Hernandez; 1

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 11.

Jackson Eisenhauer is the ace pitcher for Mission League champion Crespi.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.