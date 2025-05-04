Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Crespi High ace Jackson Eisenhauer strides forward as he delivers a pitch.
Jackson Eisenhauer is the ace pitcher for Mission League champion Crespi.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 11.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (26-2); 88 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings for Seth Hernandez; 1

2. CRESPI (23-3); Clinched the Mission League championship; 2

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (22-4); Trevor Goldenetz has 30 hits, 19 RBIs; 3

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-4); Noah Everly is rising as hitter, pitcher; 4

5. AQUINAS (22-2); Jonathan Tena is batting .435; 5

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-6); Finished second in Trinity League; 6

7. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-8); Sophomore Ira Rootman having big season; 7

8. LA MIRADA (19-6); Faces Arcadia, Tesoro to close out regular season; 8

9. VILLA PARK (21-5); Huge week for junior Aidan Young, now hitting .430; 9

10. CYPRESS (16-10); Two-game series with El Modena for league title; 10

11. SUMMIT (22-3); Finishes with two-game series against Rialto; 11

12. NEWPORT HARBOR (22-6); Surging Sailors have won five straight; 13

13. NORCO (20-8); Surging Cougars have won 12 of last 13 games; 12

14. VISTA MURRIETA (19-5-1); Southwestern League champions; 14

15. EL DORADO (19-7); Showdown with Villa Park this week; 15

16. MIRA COSTA (24-2); Unbeaten Bay League champions; 16

17. ARCADIA (24-2); Unbeaten Pacific League champion; 18

18. SANTA MARGARITA (15-12); Third place in Trinity League; 20

19. LOS ALAMITOS (17-9-2); Third place in Sunset League; 22

20. ARLINGTON (20-6); Ivy League champions; 23

21. ROYAL (22-4); Showdown with Simi Valley to decide league title; 24

22. SERVITE (14-13); Hoping for at-large berth to Division 1 playoffs; 25

23. LOS OSOS (18-6); Leading Baseline League with three games to play; NR

24. PALM DESERT (24-4); Zach Gibbs (7-0) and Jake Brende (8-1) are one-two duo; NR

25. AYALA (18-8); Palomares League champion; 19

