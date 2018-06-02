Cavaliers still think they have the blueprint for beating the Warriors

“Listen, we're not broken, all right?” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We lost a game. You've got to win four in the series. We understand that. It was a tough game for us. We played well enough to win, but we didn't. Now we've got to move on. The guys' confidence is not shaken. We'll see what we need to do and how we need to perform to win. We have the blueprint, so now we have to execute at a higher level.”