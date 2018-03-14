NBA: Thunder's Russell Westbrook picks up his 100th triple-double

Russell Westbrook picked up the 100th triple-double of his career, and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a late 16-0 run to pull away from the visiting Atlanta Hawks, 119-107 on Tuesday night.
Westbrook scored 32 points with 12 assists and 12 rebounds to become the third-fastest player to reach the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (277 games) and Magic Johnson (656) got to No. 100 quicker than Westbrook, who accomplished the feat in his 736th contest. And Jason Kidd is the only other player with more (107).
"The group of guys that's ahead are Hall of Famers," he said.
Atlanta's Taurean Prince (25 points) knocked down a three to tie it with 5:15 left, but the Thunder dominated the rest of the way. Carmelo Anthony capped the run with his sixth three.
Paul George went down hard on a foul in the third quarter and didn't play at all in the final period.
Toronto 116, at Brooklyn 102: Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds and the Raptors won their ninth straight. D'Angelo Russell hit his first seven shots — all threes — and scored 24 points in the first quarter for the Nets, who have lost 11 straight to the Raptors. Russell finished with 32.
at Utah 110, Detroit 79: Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 12 rebounds, sending the Jazz to their seventh consecutive victory.
Indiana 101, at Philadelphia 98: Myles Turner scored 25 points, including two clutch free throws, and the Pacers snapped the 76ers' 13-game home win streak. Indiana won its third straight to improve to a season-high 12 games over .500.
Minnesota 116, at Washington 111: Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 10 rebounds and the Timberwolves rallied from 10 down.
at New Orleans 119, Charlotte 115: Anthony Davis had 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, and Jrue Holiday scored 10 of his 25 in the final 2:39 to snap a two-game skid.
Dallas 110, at New York 97: Harrison Barnes scored 30 points and the Mavericks handed the Knicks their eighth straight loss.
at San Antonio 108, Orlando 72: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, helping the Spurs stop a three-game slide.
Cleveland 129, at Phoenix 107: LeBron James had his 69th triple-double, and 14th this year, with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Clippers 112, at Chicago 106