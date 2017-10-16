Warriors are favored in NBA but it may not be as easy as everyone thinks

This NBA season has an assumed destination, and it ends in California.

But even with a Golden State Warriors dynasty in the making, the NBA still offers more twists than Kawhi Leonard’s hair. All paths might well wind up in Oakland but each offers unique scenery to make the ride enjoyable.

Super teams are being formed to challenge the defending champion Warriors, although they will have to climb several rungs to reach Golden State status.

The title favorite may fit the status quo but little else did with stars switching squads like a deck of 2017 All-Star cards getting shuffled.

Seven of February’s All-Stars changed NBA teams this summer with five jumping conferences, four going from East to West (Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Paul Millsap). Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas switched jobs and Gordon Hayward was the lone East-bound All-Star.

The results revamped star groupings that will at least prove interesting, if not intimidating. The Boston Celtics teamed Irving, Hayward and Al Horford. The Oklahoma City Thunder added George and Anthony to bring an end to Russell Westbrook’s one-man show.

“I don't want to hear fans crying anymore about Kevin Durant [leaving Oklahoma City],” said TNT analyst Reggie Miller, an 18-year Indiana Pacers star, when asked about George’s trade request. “I get why the guys want to form super teams to compete with the Warriors. That's the only way you can beat them is forming a super team.

“It's business, and there's just a lot less loyalty these days as opposed to winning titles.”

More than one-fifth of last season’s NBA players will wear new uniforms this season — and not only because Nike took over the league account to put everyone in new duds.

The league simultaneously continues to skew younger with a promising, point guard-loaded rookie class.

The problem for rising teams is that Golden State remains young with its core (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson) starting the season in their late 20s — prime career range.

“They are all young … and they play the right way,” Miller said. “There's no ball hog. There's no sticking. It's a beautiful game to watch. There's back cuts. There's proper screening. There's fast breaks. There's threes. And they play great defense. Great defense. I feel like I'm gushing over them. I wish there was another team that was like that.”

The Houston Rockets, who added nine-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, would like to believe they’re close. It’s not as if the Rockets ignored defense, either. Paul is not the defender he once was but still was respected enough to be on the All-Defensive team and Houston also added versatile stoppers P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute.

After leading the NBA in assists after moving to point guard last season, Harden gives up some ball control to Paul. It is a variance of the camaraderie-in-the-making awkwardness that the Washington Wizards overcame with guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.

The Rockets’ pairing seems more about abundance than dilemma for an offensive savant such as Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, whose team opens the season Tuesday at Golden State.

“I think the challenges are those challenges that come with high expectations and then the sharing aspect that goes along with adding another great player into your mix,” ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. “So sharing the ball, the responsibility, the credit, the blame. But there’s no doubt that the addition of Chris Paul makes them a much more dangerous team in the playoffs.”

Paul’s trade to Houston and Oklahoma City’s acquisitions of George and Anthony make noise while the San Antonio Spurs keep playing tough.