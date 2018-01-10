NBA roundup: Chris Paul and Eric Gordon carry the Rockets

Chris Paul scored a season-high 37 points, Eric Gordon had 30 and the host Houston Rockets withstood a late run to get a 121-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers cut a 14-point deficit to three points with about three minutes left. Houston responded with a 6-2 run.

Damian Lillard had 29 points for Portland.

Miami 114, at Indiana 106: Goran Dragic scored 20 points and Wayne Ellington made the decisive three-point basket with 23.2 seconds left to help the Heat win their sixth game in a row. Victor Oladipo scored 26 points for the Pacers.

Dallas 115, at Charlotte 111: Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Yogi Ferrell made seven three-point baskets and scored 22 points to pace the Mavericks. Kemba Walker had 41 points for the Hornets.

Utah 107, at Washington 104: Ricky Rubio scored 21 points for the Jazz, who lost Rodney Hood to an ejection in the second half. John Wall had 35 points for the Wizards, who committed 23 turnovers.

Detroit 114, at Brooklyn 80: Andre Drummond had 22 points and 20 rebounds, Tobias Harris had 22 points and the Pistons coasted after leading by as many as 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Chicago 122, at New York 119 (2OT): Rookie Lauri Markkanen made two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to put the game away and finished with a career-high 33 points.

at Minnesota 104, Oklahoma City 88: Jimmy Butler had 26 points and the Timberwolves pulled away in the second half to win their third game in a row at home. Russell Westbrook had 38 points for the Thunder, who have lost five of their last seven games.

at Milwaukee 110, Orlando 103: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, Khris Middleton scored 22 and the Bucks sent the Magic to their sixth consecutive loss and 15th in their last 16 games.

at Memphis 105, New Orleans 102: Tyreke Evans scored 28 points, including two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to help sink the Pelicans, who scored only nine points in the third quarter.

Atlanta 110, at Denver 97: Dennis Schroder had 19 points to help the Hawks end a road skid at 10 games. The Hawks posted their fourth road victory this season.

Clippers 125, at Golden State 106