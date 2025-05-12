High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 7
San Gabriel Academy d. Brentwood, 3-2
DIVISION 9
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Beverly Hills, 3-2
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
DIVISION 7
San Gabriel Academy at Brea Olinda, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa vs. Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
At Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
Peninsula vs. Mater Dei, 6:30 p.m.
At Crossroads
DIVISION 8
Katella vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 3
Orange Lutheran vs. Tesoro, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 5
Esperanza vs. Kennedy, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION 9
CAMS vs. Downey Calvary Chapel, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Quartz Hill vs. El Toro, 6 p.m.
At Santa Barbara
DIVISION 4
Sage Hill vs. Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.
