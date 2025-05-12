Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 7
San Gabriel Academy d. Brentwood, 3-2

DIVISION 9
Downey Calvary Chapel d. Beverly Hills, 3-2

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

DIVISION 7
San Gabriel Academy at Brea Olinda, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa vs. Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

At Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
Peninsula vs. Mater Dei, 6:30 p.m.

At Crossroads
DIVISION 8
Katella vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 3
Orange Lutheran vs. Tesoro, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 5
Esperanza vs. Kennedy, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION 9
CAMS vs. Downey Calvary Chapel, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 6
Quartz Hill vs. El Toro, 6 p.m.

At Santa Barbara
DIVISION 4
Sage Hill vs. Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.

