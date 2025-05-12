High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s Southern Section playoff results and pairings

More to Read

At Santa Barbara DIVISION 4 Sage Hill vs. Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.

FINALS At Cerritos College DIVISION 3 Orange Lutheran vs. Tesoro, 10 a.m.

At Crossroads DIVISION 8 Katella vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.

At Mater Dei DIVISION 2 Peninsula vs. Mater Dei, 6:30 p.m.

FINALS At Cerritos College DIVISION 1 Mira Costa vs. Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

