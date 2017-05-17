Has Tom Brady failed to report concussions? That's what Gisele Bundchen seems to be suggesting

Tom Brady suffered a concussion last season with the New England Patriots, the superstar quarterback’s wife said during an interview Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

In fact, Gisele Bundchen appeared to stop herself just short of revealing that her husband suffered head injuries “pretty much every” season.

“He had a concussion last year,” she said. “I mean he has concussions pretty much every — I mean we don’t talk about — but he does have concussions.”

NFL teams are required to disclose their players’ injuries on various injury reports. In addition, the league has a concussion protocol that outlines a specific five-step process that players who’ve been diagnosed with a concussion must complete before returning to action.

The Patriots have not reported Brady as having a concussion in at least four seasons.

It is unclear whether Bundchen meant she and Brady concealed concussions from the Patriots or that the team concealed them from the league.

Either way, though, it sounds like Brady might be playing though some pretty serious head injuries.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii