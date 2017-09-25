NFL: Dolphins coach calls offense ‘garbage,’ promises changes

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talked trash Monday describing his team’s offense.

“Just garbage,” he said.

Gase said the Dolphins’ 20-6 loss Sunday to the Jets in New York matched their worst offensive performance since he became head coach in 2016. After reviewing the videotape, he threatened a lineup shakeup.

“I’m tired of watching it for two years,” he said. “We’re going to figure something out. I’ll find the guys that want to do it right, and those are the guys that will play.”

Personnel changes are most likely up front, where the Dolphins were manhandled by the Jets. When asked what he liked about the offense’s performance, Gase said “nothing.”

Gase is usually quick to take blame when things go wrong, but this time he’s casting a wide net for culprits. The plays he calls have produced two touchdowns in two games despite an abundance of apparent talent at the skill positions. Miami had only 225 yards against the Jets and didn’t score until the final play — against a team that looked like it could go 0-16.

Quarterback Jay Cutler completed 26 of 44 passes for 220 yards and had several passes dropped. He was hit seven times and sacked three times. Miami was one one for 15 on third and fourth downs.

“Not as well as I’d like him to,” Gase said when asked how Cutler played. “He took a couple of vicious shots early. He’s 34. It’s a little different when you’re 25.”

The Dolphins are 1-1, having beaten the Chargers 19-17in Game 1 when Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds. They face the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday.

Sproles out for year

Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the year after the Philadelphia Eagles running back tore an anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees and broke a forearm on the same play Sunday.

“It's a devastating loss,” coach Doug Pederson said, and added, “He's a great leader.”

The 34-year-old has been to three Pro Bowls, including last season when he had a career-high 94 carries. But Sproles had just 15 carries, seven catches and one punt return so far this year.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) also were injured Sunday. Pederson said both are day to day.

OBJ hints at protest

Odell Beckham Jr. was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct Sunday after the New York Giants star got on all fours like a dog and lifted his right leg as if to urinate.

Beckham gave a defense of his touchdown celebration but not much explanation afterward. However, on Monday he commented on Twitter after a CNN editor suggested Beckham’s dog show could have been in response to President Trump’s derogatory reference to players who kneel during the national anthem.

“If u seen that, I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed,” wrote Beckham, who raised his right fist after scoring his second touchdown Sunday.

Etc.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has no structural damage to his left knee, the team said. He’s day to day. ... Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck might be able to practice this week, coach Chuck Pagano said.