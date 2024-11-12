Advertisement
Rams

Rams takeaways: Offense needs more from Kyren Williams, defensive line shows sparks

Rams coach Sean McVay shakes hands with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the game at SoFi Stadium on Monday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Rams 23-15 on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Here is what we learned from a loss that dropped the Rams’ record to 4-5:

2

The offense could not reach the end zone

The Rams failed to score a touchdown for the first time since last season, when they lost 20-3 at Green Bay.

Advertisement

But that happened with former backup Brett Rypien playing in place of injured Matthew Stafford.

Monday marked the first time the Rams failed to reach the end zone with Stafford under center since a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3, 2022.

Matthew Stafford recovers a fumble after a high snap as the Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks tackles the Rams quarterback.

Rams

Plaschke: Rams are Monday night no-shows in no-touchdown performance against Dolphins

The stage was set with Hollywood stars and other pro athletes on hand to see the Rams make a statement in prime time. Except the Dolphins made L.A. look bad.

Nov. 12, 2024

It’s not like the Rams did not have opportunities.

Every time they appeared on their way, however, they committed a turnover, gave up a sack or they were called for a penalty.

“We’ve got to be able to look at it and we’ve got to consistently figure out what’s the best way to put our guys in the right kinds of spots,” coach Sean McVay said. “And trying to be able to figure out some sort of semblance of an identity.”

3

An upgraded offensive line did not play like it

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incomplete pass as Dolphins defensive tackle Neil Farrell puts pressure on.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom played for the first time since suffering injuries in the season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson started at center, Avila at left guard, and Noteboom at right tackle.

It was far from a seamless reentry to the lineup.

The Dolphins sacked Stafford four times and tipped and batted away several passes, including one that was intercepted.

The rushing attack never got going.

If injured right tackle Rob Havenstein returns from an ankle injury to play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, it could mark the first time the Rams will play with the line they projected after spending heavily at the position during the offseason.

That line would include: Alaric Jackson at left tackle, Avila at left guard, Jonah Jackson at center, Kevin Dotson at right guard and Havenstein at right tackle.

4

The running game is missing in action

For the third game in a row, running back Kyren Williams did not score a touchdown.

Advertisement

That would not be a concern if Williams had not scored at least one touchdown in all of the previous six games.

A week after he gained 69 yards in 22 carries against the Seattle Seahawks, Williams rushed for 62 yards in 15 carries against the Dolphins. He also caught five passes for 20 yards.

If the Rams can correct issues with the line, Williams can once again thrive.

5

Receiver Puka Nacua produces when playing the entire game

Rams receiver Puka Nacua eludes the tackle of Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on Monday.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua eludes the tackle of Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on Monday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

For only the second time in the four games he has played in this season, receiver Puka Nacua finished without suffering an injury or being ejected.

He caught nine passes for 98 yards.

Nacua left the season opener after aggravating a knee injury, and he was sidelined for five games. He returned against the Minnesota Vikings and caught seven passes for 106 yards.

Advertisement

But Nacua was ejected in the second quarter of a victory over the Seattle Seahawks after punching a player. He was fined $5,424.

Nacua has 21 catches for 250 yards.

6

Defensive line continues to pressure

With former Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald looking on from a luxury box, edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and tackle Kobie Turner each sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In the second quarter, Verse sacked Tagovailoa and forced a fumble that he also recovered at the Dolphins’ 36-yard line. The turnover led to a field goal.

Verse, however, lamented missing an opportunity to bring down Tagovailoa on a play that resulted in a long completion.

Malik Washington dives past Rams safety Kamren Kinchens for a touchdown on the opening drive.

Rams

Dolphins score on opening drive and mistake-prone Rams can never catch them

The Dolphins scored a touchdown on the first drive and never lost the lead as the Rams kept making mistakes in key moments, resulting in their 23-15 loss at SoFi Stadium.

Nov. 11, 2024

Young and Turner have five sacks, Verse 4½.

7

Kicker Joshua Karty got a lot of work

Rookie kicker Joshua Karty kicked field goals from 34, 55, 53, 22 and 31 yards.

He also made a 52-yard attempt in the third quarter, but the kick was nullified because of an illegal procedure penalty. Karty then missed wide right on a 57-yard attempt.

Advertisement

Karty has made 16 of 19 field-goal attempts and 15 of 17 extra-point attempts.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Rams

Advertisement