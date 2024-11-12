Rams takeaways: Offense needs more from Kyren Williams, defensive line shows sparks

The Rams failed to score a touchdown for the first time since last season, when they lost 20-3 at Green Bay.

But that happened with former backup Brett Rypien playing in place of injured Matthew Stafford.

Monday marked the first time the Rams failed to reach the end zone with Stafford under center since a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3, 2022.

It’s not like the Rams did not have opportunities.

Every time they appeared on their way, however, they committed a turnover, gave up a sack or they were called for a penalty.

“We’ve got to be able to look at it and we’ve got to consistently figure out what’s the best way to put our guys in the right kinds of spots,” coach Sean McVay said. “And trying to be able to figure out some sort of semblance of an identity.”