Chiefs-Patriots clash draws lowest TV ratings for an NFL opener since 2009

Chuck Schilken
The NFL opened the 2017 season Thursday night to its lowest television ratings in eight years.

NBC’s broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ stunning 42-27 upset of the New England Patriots drew an overnight rating of 14.6. That’s down nearly 12% from the 16.5 posted by the Denver Broncos-Carolina Panthers season kickoff from a year ago.

That’s bad news for the NFL since the ratings had also dropped for the 2016 opener, down approximately 7% from the 17.7 rating posted the previous year, when the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers played in the first game of the season.

This year’s opening-night ratings are the lowest since 2009, when the Steelers and Tennessee Titans drew a 12.8 rating.

