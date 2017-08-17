Raiders' Sean Smith arrested, charged with assault in Pasadena

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and battery following a July 4 altercation with his sister’s boyfriend in Old Town Pasadena, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced.

Smith, 30, who signed a $40-million, four-year deal last year, is due $9.5 million this season. He faces one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

Smith allegedly beat and then stomped the man’s head, with the early-morning incident occurring near the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway.

Smith was arrested by police in Pasadena, where he was being held as of Thursday evening. He attended Blair High in Pasadena and played college football at Utah.

If convicted, Smith faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They play host to the Rams on Saturday in an exhibition game.

Smith was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009 in the second round with the 61st overall selection and his draft rights were traded to the Miami Dolphins. He has started 115 of the 123 games in which he’s played, including all 16 games his rookie season.

He played in Miami for four seasons, then spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Raiders last season. His career statistics include 12 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 342 tackles.

He was demoted from his starting spot early during the Raiders’ summer training camp but recently was back on the first-team defense and started their exhibition opener Saturday, a 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith missed three games of the 2015 season with Kansas City after he pleaded guilty in April to a charge of driving under the influence. He was put on probation for two years.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer