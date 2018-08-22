Trump criticizes ESPN for not airing 'our beautiful, beautiful national anthem' before NFL games

President Trump revisited a favorite topic while speaking at a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday night — NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
Specifically, he criticized ESPN’s policy to not air the national anthem during its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts.
“You’re proud of our country, you’re proud of our history, and unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag,” Trump told the crowd of supporters who gathered in Charleston.
“It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem, our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag, they’ve decided that they just won’t broadcast when they play the national anthem. We don’t like that.”
After the crowd booed to show its displeasure for the ESPN policy, Trump continued:
“So while the players are kneeling, some of them, not all of them at all, you’re all proudly standing for our national anthem,” he told the now-cheering rally participants.
ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro told reporters Friday: “We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem.
“Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not. We have communicated that back to the NFL. They have not asked but as [a] courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are.”
Last year, ESPN decided to air the anthem during “Monday Night Football” on three occasions — the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the day after the deadly shootings in Las Vegas and the first Monday after Trump began publicly criticizing players who protested during the anthem.