Raiders' move to Las Vegas expected to boost betting

Now that the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas, Jay Kornegay faces a steady stretch of busy Sunday afternoons as the director of Sin City’s large, authoritative Westgate Superbook.

But like a baccarat player who just touched down with a wad of cash in his wallet, Kornegay finds himself struggling with the temptation to purchase season tickets.

“I want to be standing in line for them right now, but we’re going to be too busy, so I unfortunately won’t be able to get them,” Kornegay said. “I do intend to find a way to slip out for any Sunday night or Monday night, or the Denver game. That’s my team.”

Kornegay said while he “can’t imagine” the traffic inside his casino increasing beyond what it already is, he expects betting tickets to multiply thanks to the NFL’s Monday approval here — by a 31-1 vote of owners — to let the Raiders relocate from Oakland.

“The handle will continue to grow,” said Jay Rood, the race and sports book director of the 10 MGM Resorts properties on The Strip. “Everyone loves betting on America’s sport.”

Kornegay said: “I expect that business as usual to receive a spike beyond what we usually get. I wonder how much more it can grow? The popularity seems like it doesn’t have room to expand in here now. But we’ll find out.”

Pro and college sports authorities previously struggled to allow events next to legalized gaming in Nevada. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) wondered two decades ago if Nevada should allow gambling on college sports before UNLV and Nevada were allowed on the betting boards in 2000.

The 2007 NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas was staged with a ban on wagering in state casinos.

And while casino magnate Sheldon Adelson withdrew from investing in the planned $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat NFL stadium to be built in Las Vegas, Kornegay said he knew of no reassurance required from the NFL by Nevada gaming officials before owners made the relocation vote.

“It was only two years ago that they prohibited a Tony Romo fantasy football camp here,” Kornegay said of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. “Two years later, we have a team here.

“So we know the climate has changed. I certainly hope league and team officials understand the sports-gaming industry in Nevada before they even consider going down that road [of limiting betting] again. If they need to find out any more about how highly regulated we operate, it would give them great comfort.”

Kornegay said he has no indication there will be any restrictions requested from the NFL, and he said the Raiders, coming off a playoff season, started Monday on the future-book board with 6/1 odds to win the AFC and 12/1 to win the Super Bowl.

The interest in the Silver and Black is expected to make the Raiders as popular an NFL bet as the always strong New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Being the home team “might change the [previous] line. Winning changes everything,” Kornegay said.

“We did see Raider Nation in full force this past year. They were so good. We do expect that extra spike with the Raiders now that they’re our team. A lot of people around here are very excited.”

