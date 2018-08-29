Olympic officials visit L.A. for the first time since awarding the bid and are impressed so far with what's to come

For the first time since they awarded the 2028 Summer Games to Los Angeles, Olympic officials returned for a two-day visit that included meetings with local organizers and a tour of the city’s newest sports venues.
The International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission saw the Banc of California Stadium, renovations at the Coliseum and the construction site that will become the Rams football stadium in Inglewood.
“That is particularly extraordinary,” IOC member Patrick Baumann said of the state-of-the-art NFL venue. “It’s going to be a fantastic scene for sports.”
The IOC’s unusual step of awarding two Games at once, giving 2024 to Paris and 2028 to L.A., allows organizers an extra four years to prepare.
In their bid — which could change substantially over the next decade — LA 2028 leaders proposed splitting the opening and closing ceremonies between the revamped Coliseum and the Inglewood site.
Baumann said he and his colleagues were impressed with the progress organizers have made at the beginning of what will be a long effort.
The IOC also reviewed a joint venture between LA 2028 and the U.S. Olympic Committee that hopes to raise $2.5 billion, the second-largest sponsorship package in Games history.
“I think now it is maybe the first phase,” Baumann said. “It’s really about creating a solid team around the leadership. It’s about reviewing plans.”