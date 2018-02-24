Olympics Buzz: The winners and losers of the Pyeongchang Games

The alpine team event was won by Switzerland; the U.S. didn't even make it to the quarterfinals. … The men's 50-kilometer mass cross-country start was won by Iivo Niskanen of Finland. A strong 11th-place finish was recorded for the U.S. by Scott Patterson. … In speed skating, the men's mass start was won by Seung-Hoon Lee of South Korea. Joey Mantia, who was a legitimate medal hopeful for the U.S., finished 11th. In the women's mass start, it was won by Nana Takagi of Japan. Heather Bergsma of the U.S. was 11th. … After two runs of the four-man bobsled, no surprise, the German sled was in first. The U.S. was out of the medal picture in ninth.