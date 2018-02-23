Americans fail to medal in free skate, but Mirai Nagasu could earn one for excuses

“What I can say is that there is a lot of pressure,” Chen said, “and Bradie and I, this is our first time at the Olympics. To be honest, when I first came here I didn’t know what to expect. I knew it was going to be big, it was going to be grand, but that was about it. I didn’t know what the media was going to be like, I didn’t know what the ice was going to be like, I didn’t have an idea of what the village was going to be like, so it was all so brand new and all so different.”