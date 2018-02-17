Golden roar: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu displays mastery in defense of his Olympic title

Chen, who trains at the Rinks-Lakewood Ice, had the highest-scored long program, at 215.80 points, but he had put himself in too deep a hole to finish in the top three and ended up with 297.35 points. Seventeen-year-old Vincent Zhou, who trains in Riverside, zoomed from 12th to sixth on the strength of a five-quad long program in his Olympic debut and finished with 276.69 points. Adam Rippon, who also trains at Lakewood Ice, skated an engaging and finely edged program but his lack of quadruple jumps kept his technical score down and left him 10th, with 259.36 points.