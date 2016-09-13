Rams don't have much time to dwell on first-game fiasco

The downside of playing on “Monday Night Football” is the short week that follows.

One fewer day to prepare for the next opponent, one fewer 24-hour period to heal.

For the Rams, still smarting from their embarrassing season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks probably can’t arrive soon enough.

Coach Jeff Fisher said Tuesday that he shortened a standard “24-hour rule” to ponder and then forget about the loss.

“I gave them a 22-hour rule,” Fisher said during a news conference at Cal Lutheran.

It might be difficult to put behind the 28-0 defeat at Levi’s Stadium — the first time the Rams were shut out since 2011 — and a game that could not have gone worse for a team trying to establish a foothold with fans in Los Angeles.

“It’s talked about in every NFL city,” Fisher said. “Teams are winning, ‘Hey, they’re going to the playoffs.’ Teams lose, ‘They’re not going to the playoffs.’

“It’s doom and gloom. You don’t get caught up in that.”

After the loss, Fisher said Case Keenum would remain the starting quarterback. On Tuesday, when asked if he would make Jared Goff the backup over Sean Mannion, Fisher said “there’s that chance,” but he would decide later in the week.

There are other more pressing matters to address.

The Rams were mostly inept on offense, got pushed around on defense and sabotaged potential positive developments with penalties, including several by team captains Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.

Fisher said he was most disappointed by his team’s “constant inability to get back into the game.”

The offensive struggles — the Rams converted only three of 15 third downs and managed only 185 yards — resulted from “a combination of bad decisions at the quarterback positon and drops at the receiver position,” Fisher said.

The 49ers also shut down Gurley.

But Fisher defended offensive coordinator Rob Boras.

“He’s a good play-caller,” Fisher said. “We just didn’t execute for him.”

The defense was taxed by the offense’s inability to stay on the field, but it also contributed to the problems with suspect pass coverage and seven penalties.

Now, here come the Seahawks in Coach Pete Carroll’s return to the Coliseum.

Fisher anticipates a “significant home-field advantage” against a team the Rams defeated twice last season.

“I’m sure he’ll have an emotional moment,” Fisher said of Carroll. “I may bring him into my office, which is his old office, and let him see it.”

Brockers extension

The Rams and defensive tackle Michael Brockers have agreed in principle to a contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Brockers, the 14th pick in the 2012 draft, is earning $6.15 million in the final year of his contract, according to spotrac.com.

Brockers is the second Rams player in the last few weeks to agree to an extension. Receiver Tavon Austin, the eighth pick in the 2013 draft, recently signed a four-year extension.

Lead by example

The lasting image of Donald against the 49ers was when he took off his helmet and slammed it to the ground after his ejection for drawing roughing-the-passer and unnecessary-roughness penalties.

“I let my emotions get the best of me, no excuses,” Donald said after the game. “I can’t make mistakes like that to hurt my team. I have to fix it.”

Fisher said he addressed the issue with Donald and with Gurley, who had been flagged earlier in the game for tossing a ball at a 49er.

“Those two are captains that had significant penalties,” he said. “We just can’t have that.”

Anthem actions

Two years ago, before a game against the Oakland Raiders, receiver Kenny Britt was one of five Rams players who did a “hands up, don’t shoot” pose in support of demonstrators in Ferguson, Mo.

On Monday night, Britt and defensive end Robert Quinn raised their fists during the playing of the national anthem.

Colin Kaepernick, backup quarterback for the 49ers, has sat or kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial oppression in the United States. Teammate Eric Reid has joined him and several other players around the league took part in similar protests on opening weekend.

Fisher said a few weeks ago that he would expect players to inform him if they planned to take that kind of action. Britt and Quinn apparently did not.

“I was not aware of that and I still haven’t seen it and I haven’t addressed it with them yet,” Fisher said. “But they have the right, they totally have the right…. And I get the issues.”

Said Quinn, after the game: “Fisher asked us to stand, and I respect him enough to stand. But the reason I raised my fist is to show support out there. I didn’t want to distract the team. I just wanted to have my right and my freedom.”