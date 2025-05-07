Rams expanding markets, beginning with minicamp in Hawaii

Rams President Kevin Demoff says that the team’s three-day visit to Hawaii in June is the start of the team expanding its global reach along the Pacific Rim.

Rams coach Sean McVay typically rewards players for their dedicated voluntary offseason work by not holding a mandatory minicamp.

This year, players are apt to welcome one.

The Rams and the Hawaii Tourism Authority announced on Wednesday that the Rams will hold a minicamp and other events in Maui from June 16-18.

Rams President Kevin Demoff and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green made the announcement at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills.

The Rams will conduct football activity workouts at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, including one open to the public on June 18, and will also participate in girls’ flag football and tackle football clinics as well as community events. Rams staff and some players will also work with Habitat for Humanity to assist in the rebuilding of four homes in Lahaina that were affected by the devastating wildfire in 2023.

Green noted the Rams’ contribution to aid relief efforts in Maui immediately after the fire.

“The Rams stepped up and … brought incredible resources to help us heal,” Green said.

Demoff said the Rams and the HTA began working on the one-year agreement last fall, before the Palisades and Eaton fires ravaged Southern California.

“At that time we didn’t know how tied together we would be,” Demoff said, adding, “but I think that strengthened the bond.”

The Rams last visited Hawaii in 2019. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Rams played while SoFi Stadium was being built, was under renovation so the Rams played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

They are returning six years later with a roster that includes star receiver Puka Nacua, who is of Hawaiian and Samoan descent.

The Rams view the trip as an opportunity to further expand their brand.

The NFL awarded the Rams marketing rights to Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates.

The Rams will be the home team for a 2026 regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia. The opponent for the game has not been announced.

The trip to Maui makes sense from a marketing perspective, Demoff said.

“Hawaii fits right into that very well as we try to grow in the Pacific Rim,” Demoff said, “and so it checks every box and it brings our players a little bit of fun too.”