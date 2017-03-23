Rams agree to terms with quarterback Aaron Murray

The Rams announced Thursday that they’ve added a quarterback to the roster, agreeing to terms with Aaron Murray.

Murray was a fifth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad for most of last season.

Jared Goff, the top pick in the 2016 NFL draft, is the Rams starter, and third-year pro Sean Mannion is the backup.

Veteran Case Keenum, who started nine games for the Rams last season, is a free agent and is expected to move on.

Murray, 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, played from 2010 to 2013 at Georgia, where he was teammates with Rams running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Alec Ogletree. He passed for 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns, with 41 interceptions.

Murray has not played in a regular-season NFL game.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimesklein