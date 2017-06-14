Rams' Tavon Austin continues his steady progress from wrist surgery

The progress in recovery from wrist surgery has been steady for Rams receiver Tavon Austin.

The fifth-year pro did not participate in full-team drills during offseason workouts, organized team activities or minicamps, but he remained active via multiple conditioning drills, most of which included reps featuring a hand-eye coordination component.

“I graduated from tennis balls to a Nerf ball,” he said Wednesday after the Rams concluded the second day of what was scheduled as a three-day minicamp.

The Rams announced later that the final day of the camp had been canceled, ostensibly as a reward for players for their work during the offseason.

The Rams will reconvene in late July for training camp at UC Irvine.

That will be the first opportunity for the 5-foot-8, 179-pound Austin to show how he can fit into an offense designed by coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.

“We have ideas of the way we want to utilize him,” McVay said, “He’s done lot of great things on tape. But until you’re actually able to get out on the grass with him and watch him do some of the things that we’re asking him to do, it does makes it a little more difficult. ... We’ll get a chance to see that early on in training camp.”

Said LaFleur: “The one thing that everybody knows is that he can run. One thing that this offense is predicated on: We need guys that have speed to help create some of these explosive plays that we want to try to manufacture in the pass game.”

Austin, the eighth pick in the 2013 draft, signed a four-year, $42-million extension before last season.

He caught 58 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns in an offense that ranked last in the NFL for the second consecutive season.

McVay, the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons, has installed parts of a scheme that helped the Redskins rank second in passing and third in total offense in 2016.

Austin made reference to receivers DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder, who were productive in Washington’s offense last season, and said he would be prepared for whatever role he is assigned.

Austin mainly has been deployed on short routes during his first four NFL seasons. With the selection of receiver Cooper Kupp in the draft, McVay and LaFleur could give Austin more deep ball opportunities.

“I just want the ball in my hand any type of way,” Austin said. “I don’t care if you give it to me vertically, if I get jet sweeps or, whatever, screens or options.

“It doesn’t really matter to me. I just want the ball in my hands at any time I can get it. So I’m just taking it in and whatever he prepares for me I definitely will be ready.”

It has been six weeks since Austin had surgery on his left wrist. He said Wednesday he could not recall when he was injured.

“I think it was just a lot of wear and tear on it,” he said, adding “I came in, got an X-ray on it and they told me I had to get surgery.”

Though he has not been on the field for workouts, Austin has tutored younger players in meetings and welcomed the opportunity to share leadership responsibility with Robert Woods.

McVay has said that second-year pro Pharoh Cooper would compete for a role returning punts, a job Austin has held since his rookie season.

Austin wants to keep it.

“We’ll see what happens with that when punt-return time comes around,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest parts of my game. ... Hopefully, I’ll still be back there.”

Etc.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald continued to work on the side doing conditioning drills. … Cornerback E.J. Gaines and running back Lance Dunbar have not been practicing because of minor injuries, McVay said, but they are expected to be ready for training camp. ... Former NBA star Paul Pierce attended practice. … Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, was named chairman of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles for 2017-18.

