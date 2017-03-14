Rams eyeing free-agent linebacker Jarvis Jones and center Ryan Groy

Linebacker Jarvis Jones began his college football career at USC, transferred to Georgia and became a No. 1 draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seven years later, Jones might be considering a return to Los Angeles.

The Rams are scheduled to meet with Jones, a free agent, this week, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

After playing a 4-3 scheme under former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the Rams will deploy a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Jones, 27, started 35 of the 50 games he played in during four seasons with the Steelers and has six sacks.

The Rams also are working on putting together an offer for center Ryan Groy, a restricted free agent who played the last two seasons for the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams are in need of a center after releasing Tim Barnes last week.

Groy, 26, played under Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer in Buffalo. Kromer also was the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2014, when Groy signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin.

The Bills gave Groy an original-round tender, so they would have an opportunity to match the Rams’ offer. If Groy signs with the Rams, the Bills would not receive compensation.

The Rams last week signed wide receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. On Monday, they agreed to terms with cornerback Kayvon Webster.

