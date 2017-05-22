Rams' Aaron Donald misses first day of organized team activities because of contract situation

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was absent from the first day of organized team activities Monday because of his contract situation, general manager Les Snead said.

Donald, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his first three seasons, is due to earn $3.2 million this season as part of the rookie contract he signed after the Rams made him the 13th pick in the 2014 draft.

In April, the Rams exercised a fifth-year option that would pay Donald about $6.9 million in 2018 if they cannot agree to a long-term deal before then.

Organized team activities are voluntary.

“We were aware he wasn’t going to be here,” Snead said, adding, “It had something to do with the contract. I can tell you this: We’re definitely at the serious stage of renegotiating.”

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound Donald has become one of the most disruptive defensive players in the NFL. He has 28 sacks.

Snead said in March at the NFL scouting combine that Donald was due for an extension.

“It’s definitely coming,” he said at the time. “The guy deserves a raise, there’s no doubt. Whether he gets a raise or not, he’s going to show up, do the things he does. But that’s coming.”

Donald has participated in the voluntary offseason program and also took part in a voluntary veteran minicamp.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that “everything’s good with Aaron” and that “we’re confident that he’s going to be a very important part of what we’re doing moving forward.

“When he’s back it will be great for everybody.”

