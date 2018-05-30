New Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh likes practice and its benefits

Receiver Brandin Cooks did not participate in drills because of groin soreness, McVay said. … Cornerback Aqib Talib did not attend practice, but McVay said it was an excused absence because of a prior commitment. ... Defensive lineman Morgan Fox, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, was a "big loss for us based on some of the projections we had and plans in mind," McVay said. Fox was injured in a non-contact drill while attempting to avoid running into quarterback Jared Goff, McVay said. … Goff connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for a touchdown during 11-on-11 drills. … Linebacker Bryce Hager broke up what appeared to be a certain touchdown pass to running back Todd Gurley. … Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up a third-down, short-yardage pass to Kupp at the goal line.